My Hope Level
Contest - 3rd Place
James English’s short fiction has appeared in The Magnolia Review, Hobart, The Tishman Review, Liars’ League (London), The Drum, and…
Birding
Poetry
Laura Donnelly’s first book, Watershed, won the 2013 Cider Press Review Editors’ Prize. Her poetry has appeared recently in Passages…
Sitti’s Scars
Fiction
J.M. Ellison is a writer, scholar, and grassroots activist. They are interested in using stories, both fictional and true, to…
Re-cognitions
Creative Nonfiction
Hilary Schaper’s essays have been nominated twice for a Pushcart Prize, earned Honorable Mention in New Letters’ nonfiction contest, and…
Portrait for the Anti-Refugee Campaign in Ravalli County, MT
Poetry
Philip Schaefer’s debut collection Bad Summon won the Agha Shahid Ali Poetry Prize from the University of Utah Press and…
A Professional Male Ballet Dancer in Twelve Steps
Contest - 2nd Place
Featured as one of “the greatest up-and-coming fiction writers today” in the Amazon description of Best Short Stories from The…
Lucid
Contest - 1st Place
Mason Boyles works at Pizza Hut. His fiction has appeared in publications such as Cutthroat, the Chariton Review, the Worcester…
The Idea of North
Creative Nonfiction
Alice Lowe reads and writes about life and literature, food and family. Her personal essays have appeared in numerous literary…
Alligator Mississippiensis
Poetry
Shonté Daniels is a poet and games journalist. She is currently an editorial associate at Rewire. Her poetry has appeared…
The Keno Caller at the Oxford Cafe in Missoula
Poetry
Roy Bentley is the author of four collections of poetry, including Starlight Taxi (Lynx House: 2013), which won the 2012…
The Monsieur
Fiction
Alexandra Renwick is a dual US & Canadian author whose short fiction has been translated into nine languages and performed…
Nightmare Prayers
Fiction
Andrew Siegrist is a graduate of the Creative Writing Workshop at the University of New Orleans. His work has appeared,…
No Sunshine When She’s Gone
Fiction
Laura Jean Schneider has an MFA in Fiction Writing from Vermont College of Fine Arts. Her fiction and non-fiction has…
Living Among Strangers
Fiction
Richard Schmitt is the author of The Aerialist, a novel (Harcourt 2001). He has published fiction and nonfiction in many…
Ash Box
Poetry
Michele Leavitt, a poet and essayist, is also a high school dropout, hepatitis C survivor, and former trial attorney. Recent…
