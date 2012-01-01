J. Eric McNeil
Perfect Horses

Fiction
J. Eric McNeil is a former English teacher, student publications advisor, and fiction editor and designer of the literary magazine…
Jenna Le
Standing Between My Parents at Manatee Lagoon

Poetry
Jenna Le is the author of Six Rivers (NYQ Books, 2011) and A History of the Cetacean American Diaspora (Anchor…
Sarah J. Sloat
Industry Lap Dog

Poetry
Sarah J. Sloat lives in Germany, where she works in news. Her poems have appeared in numerous publications, including Birdfeast,…
M. Ann Hull
I Know the Science of the Thing:

Poetry
M. Ann Hull has published work in 32 Poems, Barrow Street, BOXCAR Poetry Review, Fugue, Mid-American Review, Passages North, and…
Jackleen Holton Hookway
Happy Pills

Poetry
Jackleen Holton Hookway's poems have been published in The Giant Book of Poetry, and Steve Kowit: This Unspeakably Marvelous Life,…
Heather Dewar
Spring

Fiction
Heather Dewar is an award-winning writer whose work has appeared in the Bellevue Literary Review, New South, Blue Lyra Review,…
Curtis Smith
Yes

Fiction
Curtis Smith has published over one hundred stories and essays. His latest books are Beasts and Men (stories, Press 53),…
Danielle Kessinger
Pry Apart a Single Pane

Poetry
Danielle Kessinger has work published or forthcoming in Bartleby Snopes, the Drunken Odyssey, Burrow Press, and the anthology Jack's Porch.…
Jennifer Martelli
Grid God

Creative Nonfiction
Jennifer Martelli's debut poetry collection, The Uncanny Valley, was published in 2016 by Big Table Publishing. Her poetry and prose…
Joseph Rakowski
The Animals We Go to War With

Fiction
Joseph Rakowski received his bachelor's degree in criminology from Florida State University and is pursuing his MFA in fiction at…
Lisa Rosinsky
That Dark Center

Poetry
Lisa Rosinsky is the 2016-2017 Associates of the Boston Public Library Writer-in-Residence. Her poetry appears in Measure, Prairie Schooner, Hunger…
Mary Peelen
Interim

Poetry
Mary Peelen lives in San Francisco. Her poetry, fiction, and nonfiction have appeared or are forthcoming in Bennington Review, Alaska…
Robert Vivian
Essay Breathless in A World of Cloud And Smoke

Creative Nonfiction
Robert Vivian's most recent books are Mystery My Country and Traversings, which was co-written with the poet Richard Jackson.
Krysten Hill
Knives

Poetry
Krysten Hill is an educator, writer, and performer who has showcased her poetry on stage at The Massachusetts Poetry Festival,…
Siân Griffiths
Clockwork Girl at the Opera

Fiction
Siân Griffiths lives in Ogden, Utah, where she directs the Creative Writing Program at Weber State University. Her work has…
Avram Kline
Labor

Poetry
Avram Kline lives in New York with his wife and son. His poems, stories, and essays can be found in…
Robert Brunk
Not From Around Here

Creative Nonfiction
Robert Brunk's work has appeared or is forthcoming in The Virginia Quarterly Review, The Iowa Review, Ninth Letter, The Michigan…
JD Scott
Avatars

Fiction
JD Scott is the author of two chapbooks, Night Errands (YellowJacket Press, 2012) and Funerals & Thrones (Birds of Lace…
Tad Bartlett
The Memory Gardener

Fiction
Tad Bartlett was born in Ankara, Turkey; grew up in Selma, Alabama; and married into New Orleans. His fiction has…