Roy Bentley
The Keno Caller at the Oxford Cafe in Missoula

Poetry
Roy Bentley is the author of four collections of poetry, including Starlight Taxi (Lynx House: 2013), which won the 2012… Read more »
Michele Leavitt
Ash Box

Poetry
Michele Leavitt, a poet and essayist, is also a high school dropout, hepatitis C survivor, and former trial attorney. Recent… Read more »
Laura Donnelly
Birding

Poetry
Laura Donnelly’s first book, Watershed, won the 2013 Cider Press Review Editors’ Prize. Her poetry has appeared recently in Passages… Read more »
Shonté Daniels
Alligator Mississippiensis

Poetry
Shonté Daniels is a poet and games journalist. She is currently an editorial associate at Rewire. Her poetry has appeared… Read more »
Hilary Schaper
Re-cognitions

Creative Nonfiction
Hilary Schaper’s essays have been nominated twice for a Pushcart Prize, earned Honorable Mention in New Letters’ nonfiction contest, and… Read more »
Richard Schmitt
Living Among Strangers

Fiction
Richard Schmitt is the author of The Aerialist, a novel (Harcourt 2001). He has published fiction and nonfiction in many… Read more »
Alexandra Renwick
The Monsieur

Fiction
Alexandra Renwick is a dual US & Canadian author whose short fiction has been translated into nine languages and performed… Read more »
Andrew Siegrist
Nightmare Prayers

Fiction
Andrew Siegrist is a graduate of the Creative Writing Workshop at the University of New Orleans. His work has appeared,… Read more »
Kendall Klym
A Professional Male Ballet Dancer in Twelve Steps

Contest - 2nd Place
Featured as one of “the greatest up-and-coming fiction writers today” in the Amazon description of Best Short Stories from The… Read more »
Laura Jean Schneider
No Sunshine When She’s Gone

Fiction
Laura Jean Schneider has an MFA in Fiction Writing from Vermont College of Fine Arts. Her fiction and non-fiction has… Read more »
Philip Schaefer
Portrait for the Anti-Refugee Campaign in Ravalli County, MT

Poetry
Philip Schaefer’s debut collection Bad Summon won the Agha Shahid Ali Poetry Prize from the University of Utah Press and… Read more »
Mason Boyles
Lucid

Contest - 1st Place
Mason Boyles works at Pizza Hut. His fiction has appeared in publications such as Cutthroat, the Chariton Review, the Worcester… Read more »
James English
My Hope Level

Contest - 3rd Place
James English’s short fiction has appeared in The Magnolia Review, Hobart, The Tishman Review, Liars’ League (London), The Drum, and… Read more »
Joy Ellison
Sitti’s Scars

Fiction
J.M. Ellison is a writer, scholar, and grassroots activist. They are interested in using stories, both fictional and true, to… Read more »
Alice Lowe
The Idea of North

Creative Nonfiction
Alice Lowe reads and writes about life and literature, food and family. Her personal essays have appeared in numerous literary… Read more »