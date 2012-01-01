home
creative nonfiction
fiction
poetry
Clockwork Girl at the Opera
Siân Griffiths - Clockwork Girl at the Opera
Fiction
Siân Griffiths lives in Ogden, Utah, where she directs the Creative Writing Program at Weber State University. Her work has…
Read more »
Not From Around Here
Robert Brunk - Not From Around Here
Creative Nonfiction
Robert Brunk’s work has appeared or is forthcoming in The Virginia Quarterly Review, The Iowa Review, Ninth Letter, The Michigan…
Read more »
The Animals We Go to War With
Joseph Rakowski - The Animals We Go to War With
Fiction
Joseph Rakowski received his bachelor’s degree in criminology from Florida State University and is pursuing his MFA in fiction at…
Read more »
Perfect Horses
J. Eric McNeil - Perfect Horses
Fiction
J. Eric McNeil is a former English teacher, student publications advisor, and fiction editor and designer of the literary magazine…
Read more »
The Memory Gardener
Tad Bartlett - The Memory Gardener
Fiction
Tad Bartlett was born in Ankara, Turkey; grew up in Selma, Alabama; and married into New Orleans. His fiction has…
Read more »
Knives
Krysten Hill - Knives
Poetry
Krysten Hill is an educator, writer, and performer who has showcased her poetry on stage at The Massachusetts Poetry Festival,…
Read more »
Grid God
Jennifer Martelli - Grid God
Creative Nonfiction
Jennifer Martelli’s debut poetry collection, The Uncanny Valley, was published in 2016 by Big Table Publishing. Her poetry and prose…
Read more »
Industry Lap Dog
Sarah J. Sloat - Industry Lap Dog
Poetry
Sarah J. Sloat lives in Germany, where she works in news. Her poems have appeared in numerous publications, including Birdfeast,…
Read more »
Happy Pills
Jackleen Holton Hookway - Happy Pills
Poetry
Jackleen Holton Hookway’s poems have been published in The Giant Book of Poetry, and Steve Kowit: This Unspeakably Marvelous Life,…
Read more »
Yes
Curtis Smith - Yes
Fiction
Curtis Smith has published over one hundred stories and essays. His latest books are Beasts and Men (stories, Press 53),…
Read more »
Labor
Avram Kline - Labor
Poetry
Avram Kline lives in New York with his wife and son. His poems, stories, and essays can be found in…
Read more »
Spring
Heather Dewar - Spring
Fiction
Heather Dewar is an award-winning writer whose work has appeared in the Bellevue Literary Review, New South, Blue Lyra Review,…
Read more »
Pry Apart a Single Pane
Danielle Kessinger - Pry Apart a Single Pane
Poetry
Danielle Kessinger has work published or forthcoming in Bartleby Snopes, the Drunken Odyssey, Burrow Press, and the anthology Jack’s Porch.…
Read more »
Avatars
JD Scott - Avatars
Fiction
JD Scott is the author of two chapbooks, Night Errands (YellowJacket Press, 2012) and Funerals & Thrones (Birds of Lace…
Read more »
Standing Between My Parents at Manatee Lagoon
Jenna Le - Standing Between My Parents at Manatee Lagoon
Poetry
Jenna Le is the author of Six Rivers (NYQ Books, 2011) and A History of the Cetacean American Diaspora (Anchor…
Read more »
That Dark Center
Lisa Rosinsky - That Dark Center
Poetry
Lisa Rosinsky is the 2016-2017 Associates of the Boston Public Library Writer-in-Residence. Her poetry appears in Measure, Prairie Schooner, Hunger…
Read more »
Essay Breathless in A World of Cloud And Smoke
Robert Vivian - Essay Breathless in A World of Cloud And Smoke
Creative Nonfiction
Robert Vivian’s most recent books are Mystery My Country and Traversings, which was co-written with the poet Richard Jackson.
Read more »
Interim
Mary Peelen - Interim
Poetry
Mary Peelen lives in San Francisco. Her poetry, fiction, and nonfiction have appeared or are forthcoming in Bennington Review, Alaska…
Read more »
I Know the Science of the Thing:
M. Ann Hull - I Know the Science of the Thing:
Poetry
M. Ann Hull has published work in 32 Poems, Barrow Street, BOXCAR Poetry Review, Fugue, Mid-American Review, Passages North, and…
Read more »
